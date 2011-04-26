Me TV To Launch in Bay Area and Cincinnati

SAN FRANCISCO and CINCINNATI: Me TV, the new diginet from Weigel Broadcasting and MGM, is being launched in the San Francisco and Cincinnati markets. It will air on Xfinity/Comcast cable Ch. 31, Dish and DirecTV Ch. 50, Horizon Cable Ch. 10, Mediacom Cable Ch. 10 and over-the-air via KFTY-TV, owned by Newport Television.



Me TV is launching on WLWT-TV in Cincinnati Aug. 1. WLWT, the Hearst-owned NBC affiliate, will carry the diginet on Ch. 5.2; Time Warner Cable on Ch. 371, and Insight on Ch 431.



The network, which runs classic TV shows like “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “M*A*S*H,” “Perry Mason,” “I Love Lucy,” and others, launched earlier this month and cleared 45 percent of U.S. TV households. Hearst, Raycom, Cox, Newport, Media General, Capitol Broadcasting, Bahakel, Gray, Quincy and several other station groups have picked up Me TV.



In San Francisco, Me will also run local programming, including “The Food Show: Hosted by Clark Wolf.” It will air weekly on Fridays and Saturdays at 6 p.m. Joe Getty and Jack Armstrong will host a talk show each weekday morning.

