Fubo Adds Weigel Broadcasting’s Networks

NEW YORK & CHICAGO—FuboTV Inc. and Weigel Broadcasting Co. have announced a multi-year agreement for distribution of seven networks including MeTV, H&I, Movies!, and WCIU, The U, the home of the WNBA’s Chicago Sky.

Subscribers of Fubo’s Pro and Elite channel plans can now stream Weigel’s national entertainment networks while customers in the Chicago DMA also have access to WCIU-TV’s local sports, news and entertainment programming. WCIU, The U’s sports coverage includes more than 30 games from the WNBA’s Chicago Sky during the 2025 season.

“In partnership with Weigel Broadcasting, we are thrilled to bring Fubo subscribers even more entertainment programming, including some of the most-loved TV shows and movies of all time,” said Todd Mathers, executive vice president, content strategy and acquisition, Fubo. “Our subscribers in Chicago can also follow the Sky’s pursuit of a second WNBA championship this season, as well as local news and entertainment content, with the addition of WCIU, The U to their channel lineup.”

“Weigel is excited to add our entertainment networks and Chicago’s WCIU, The U to the Fubo platform,” said Jim Hall, vice president, business development, Weigel Broadcasting Co. “Giving viewers access to our programming, alongside the popular sports and general entertainment content that Fubo is well known for, is a win-win for their subscribers, our viewers and both our companies.”

Weigel described the networks launching on Fubo as follows:

MeTV: MeTV, America’s No.1 classic TV entertainment network, presents over 60 different programs every week.

H&I: Heroes & Icons presents a wide variety of heroic characters showcased in iconic TV series, heroes who are aspirational, inspirational, or just plain fun.

MeTV+: MeTV+ is the companion network to MeTV, America’s #1 classic television network.

MeTV Toons: MeTV Toons is dedicated exclusively to the very best of classic animation, from Hollywood-era shorts to made-for-television favorites.

Catchy Comedy: Catchy Comedy is America’s front row to fun, showcasing some of TV's greatest comedy series, headlined by the funny women and men who became audience favorites, household names and TV legends.

Movies!: The Movies! TV Network is America’s classic movie destination.

Story Television: Story Television is a broadcast TV network focused exclusively on history and world events, presenting real people, historic moments and riveting stories that span from across the ages to the present day.

WCIU, The U Chicago: WCIU, The U is Chicago’s go-to local independent entertainment station, with well-known sitcoms, court programming, dramas and talk. WCIU, The U is also the broadcast home of the WNBA Chicago Sky, Illinois High School Association Championship Football and Basketball, and Game of the Week featuring girls and boys high school sports.