Sunbeam, Findal Media Ink Deal to Broadcast ABC Miami

MIAMI—Sunbeam Television has reached a multiyear agreement with Findal Media & Technology Group to broadcast the new ABC Miami beginning Aug. 4.

The agreement comes months after Disney Entertainment and Sunbeam announced a new affiliation agreement, bringing ABC’s lineup of network shows, live sports and national news to a new home in South Florida, a multicast channel (Channel 7.2) of Sunbeam-owned Fox affiliate WSVN. ABC Miami will now be simulcast over Findal-owned low-power TV station WDFL-LD on Channel 18.1.

WSVN’s current newscasts, branded as 7 NEWS, will air on both WSVN and ABC Miami.

“We want to give viewers every possible avenue to watch ABC’s powerhouse programming along with the No. 1 local news, 7 NEWS,” said Paul Magnes, co-president of Sunbeam Television. “The agreement with Findal Media & Technology Group Inc. provides the perfect opportunity to grow the audience in our new home on Channel 18.”

Viewers will be able to watch ABC over-the-air in high definition on Channel 18.1 or 7.2 and on Channel 18 on cable and digital television providers in the Miami/Fort Lauderdale market, including Xfinity (Comcast), DirecTV, AT&T and Breezeline. ABC Miami will also be available on YouTube TV, Hulu, Fubo and DirecTV Stream.

“This agreement presents a natural alignment for our media company, as we too are locally owned and operated,” said Francois Leconte, chairman of Findal. “The opportunity to be associated with a trusted, known entity such as Sunbeam Television serves to strengthen our commitment to the community at large.”

Sunbeam Television will simulcast 7 NEWS on both ABC Miami Channel 18 and WSVN Channel 7. ABC Miami will air “Good Morning America (GMA)” and “World News Tonight with David Muir.” Viewers can continue to watch Fox programming and WSVN’s 13 hours per day of local news programming on Channel 7.1.

WPLG, the Berkshire Hathaway Media-owned station that has been Miami’s ABC affiliate for 70 years, will become an independent.

“We are excited about the opportunity to serve the Florida market and bring fresh, community-focused programming to viewers across the region,” Don Wiggins, president and director of operations at Findal, said.