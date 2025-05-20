Matrox ORIGIN Achieves AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR) Validation

MONTREAL—Matrox Video has announced that it has successfully completed the AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR) for Matrox ORIGIN.

Matrox ORIGIN is a media-aware development framework designed to empower developers to create software-defined broadcast infrastructure running on generic IT equipment, whether deployed on-premises or in the public cloud, the company said.

“Completing the AWS Foundational Technical Review is a significant milestone for Matrox ORIGIN, validating our framework's exceptional performance, scalability, and security in cloud environments,” said Daniel Robinson, product manager at Matrox Video. “Working closely with AWS helps us deliver advanced broadcast infrastructure solutions with powerful APIs and intuitive controls, enabling our customers to rapidly innovate, scale efficiently, and confidently transition toward software-defined workflows.”

The AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR) is a comprehensive assessment that allows AWS partners like Matrox to identify and remediate risks within their software or solutions. The review ensures that solutions are aligned with AWS Well-Architected best practices, emphasizing security, reliability, operational excellence, performance efficiency, and cost optimization.

Successfully completing the FTR demonstrates Matrox Video’s commitment to maintaining high standards and provides customers with added confidence in the robustness, security, and efficiency of solutions deployed on AWS, Matrox said.

Matrox ORIGIN is designed to replace traditional broadcast hardware interconnected with clocked, synchronous protocols such as ST 2110 or SDI. It leverages distributed Commercial Off-The-Shelf (COTS) environments interconnected via asynchronous, uncompressed fabric. This unique architecture, combined with comprehensive control capabilities, frees media processing from hardware limitations, delivering unmatched scalability, agility, an redundancy.

More information is available here.