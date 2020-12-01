Mark Aitken Elected to ATSC Board

WASHINGTON—Three industry executives have been elected to the ATSC Board of Directors: Mark Aitken, Mark Corl and Jon Fairhurst. All three will serve three-year terms set to begin in January 2021.

Aitken, vice president of Advanced Technology at Sinclair Broadcast Group, was elected to the board for the first time. Corl, from Triveni Digital, and Fairhurst, from Samsung, were both re-elected.

Also joining the board as the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers’ (IEEE) 2021 ATSC board representative is Dr. Yiyan Wu of the Communications Research Centre.

Craig Todd, who is set to retire from Dolby, will end his time on the board in 2020. As will Wayne Luplow, former ATSC Board chairman and a retired Zenith executive, who most recently represented IEEE on the board.

The new board members will join a group with Lynn Claudy, NAB; Jim DeChant, News-Press & Gazette Company; Richard Friedel, Fox Television Stations; Ira Goldstone, Cobalt Digital; Dr. Jong Kim, LG Electronics; Brian Markwalter, CTA; Anne Schelle, Pearl TV; Andy Scott, NCTA—The Internet and Television Association; Glenn Reitmeier, GlennReitmeierTV LLC; Dave Siegler, SMPTE; and Pete Sockett, Capitol Broadcasting.

On the agenda for the first meeting in 2021 will be the election of a new chairman, as Claudy’s time in the position will conclude in 2020.

“ATSC is fortunate to have Directors who bring a wide range of skills, backgrounds and expertise to the board,” said Madeleine Noland, ATSC president. “I feel privileged to be able to work with this outstanding group of people as we guide the organization forward in 2021, which promises to be a critical year for next-generation broadcasting in the United States and around the world.”