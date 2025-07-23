Paramount Global Inks New Deal for ‘South Park'

NEW YORK—Paramount Global, Park County and South Park Digital Studios have concluded a five-year deal with “South Park“ co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone.

The agreement calls for 50 new episodes of the animated series, and for episodes from all 26 seasons of the series to stream for the first time on Paramount+. The show, which follows the adventures of school friends Kyle, Stan, Cartman and Kenny in the fictional town of South Park, Colo., will continue to air on Comedy Central, where it debuted in 1997.

"South Park" previously streamed on HBO Max under a deal that expired June 30.

A new season of the show debuts on Comedy Central on June 23 and Paramount+ on June 24.

The Los Angeles Times, which first reported the deal, has valued the five-year agreement at $1.5 billion.

“Matt and Trey are singular, creative forces whose fearless humor and boundary-0pushing storytelling have made ‘South Park’ one of the most beloved and enduring series ever—more popular today than at any point in its history, and one of the most valuable TV franchises in the world,” said Chris McCarthy, co-CEO of Paramount Global and president of Showtime/MTV Entertainment. “They are exceptional talents and trusted partners—we’re thrilled that Comedy Central and now Paramount+ globally will be the home to ‘South Park’ for years to come and our thanks to the Skydance team for their vital partnership in making this happen.“

South Park Digital Studios is a joint venture between Paramount Global and Park County, the entertainment company founded by Parker and Stone.

Park County is a multiplatform entertainment company founded by Parker and Stone in 2012.