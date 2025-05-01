Samsung TV Plus Adds 5 New Sports Channels

Samsung TV Plus has announced that it is expanding its existing lineup of more than 50 sports channels with five new free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) services, making it one of the largest destinations for live streaming sports.

“We’re tearing down the paywalls that have kept fans from the sports they love,” said Salek Brodsky, senior vice president and global head of Samsung TV Plus. “By teaming up with top leagues and bringing live games and iconic moments to our platform, we’re giving every fan a front-row seat.”

Samsung described the new sports channels as follows:

Victory+ Anaheim: Local viewers can stream live Anaheim Ducks games, along with additional sports entertainment including highlights, recaps, and epic match-ups that bring fans closer to the action.

Victory+ Dallas: Local viewers can stream live Dallas Stars games, along with additional sports entertainment including highlights, recaps, and epic match-ups that bring fans closer to the action.

Roku Sports Channel: Catch everything from live MLB games to Formula E races to X Games, among others. Plus, stream daily sports talk from Rich Eisen and Good Morning Football: Overtime.

NASCAR: Watch the latest news from around the sport, original programming, and race replays.

PBR RidePass: Live and on-demand action from the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Unleash The Beast Tour, PBR Team Series, Ultimate Bull Fighting, rodeo and other western sports events, plus original series and news.

Other sports services include:

NFL Channel: 24/7, always-on access to NFL content featuring Game Center on live game days, with real-time scoring updates, stats, highlights and more, as well as NFL Game Replays, Original Shows, Emmy-Award winning series and more.

MLB: Brings the best of baseball coverage, allowing viewers to enjoy the MLB FAST channel with daily programming and features covering the latest baseball highlights, MLB and MiLB game replays, original shows, documentaries, and more!

FIFA+: Brings fans into the heart of football with the iconic World Cup Archive, Live football from around the globe and documentaries bring the stories behind the beautiful game. Go behind the scenes with spotlights on global stars, fans and influencers and relive iconic football moments with full match replays from past FIFA World Cup™ and FIFA Women's World Cup™ tournaments.

Formula 1 Channel: The ultimate destination for fans to catch up on all the action from F1, F2, F3 and F1 Academy races throughout the season, including analysis, replays and documentaries.

PGA Tour: Delivers total coverage on all things PGA Tour, with behind-the-scenes programming, documentaries, tournament recaps, highlights, competitions, and more.

UFC: Delivers nonstop combat sports action—from historic title clashes to highlight-reel knockouts—featuring iconic athletes, rivalries, and moments from the world's premier MMA organization.

Ion: Returning in May, the "State Farm WNBA Friday Night Spotlight" showcases marquee games from across the league throughout the regular season. Ion also features National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) action, and this fall, debuts the biennial SI Women's Games all-star competition and the Elevance Health Women's Fort Myers Tip-Off women's college basketball tournament.

Tennis Channel 2: Tennis Channel's second network, airing select live tournament coverage from both the women's and men's professional tours. The network also features original series and unique storylines and interviews from shows like Second Serve.

Women's Sports Network: The new home for women's sports featuring exclusive live volleyball matches, breaking news and inspiring stories across all sports. The best leagues. The best athletes. The best of Women's Sports all in one place. Featuring studio show "Game On," live game action, signature originals, countdowns, highlights and more.

PickleballTV: A 24-hour streaming network covering 1,000-plus hours of live tournament matches featuring the game's top professionals and biggest stars. PBTV also includes first-class instruction, lifestyle shows and pickleball news.

CBS Sports HQ: A 24/7 sports network delivering everything that matters most to sports fans. With nonstop breaking news, highlights, instant reactions, picks and more.

Fox Sports: Stream the best moments from FS1weekday studio shows, gripping documentaries and captivating podcasts, featuring well-known Fox Sports talent and media personalities.

NBC Sports Now: Offers daily sports talk, live events and highlights. Watch Dan Patrick, Mike Florio, Dan Le Batard, Matthew Berry and Chris Simms cover the biggest stories on and off the field. And this month, NBC Sports Now went big with 113 hours of original NFL Draft content.

DraftKings Network: Built for passionate fans and bettors, DraftKings Network is the one spot to get all in on NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL and more sports content and celebrate the thrill of action.

Built for passionate fans and bettors, DraftKings Network is the one spot to get all in on NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL and more sports content and celebrate the thrill of action. FanDuel TV Extra: Your new home for live sports and professional poker action. Watch live horse racing, international basketball, soccer, darts, and much more. Make every moment more with FanDuel!