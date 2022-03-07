Fox's FAST Channels Launch on Amazon’s News App on Fire TV

LOS ANGELES, Calif.—Fox Corporation has announced that three of its free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels – LiveNOW from Fox, Fox Soul and the previously announced Fox Weather – are now available on the Amazon news app on Fire TV.

Fox said the agreement is its first deal for its full portfolio of network-based FAST and AVOD content.

With the launch, U.S. customers can access the those channels, as well as hundreds of short form segments per week from Fox News, Fox Business, and Fox Sports.

Short form content from Fox owned & operated local stations, along with all content availability on Echo Show devices, will be coming soon, Fox said.

Amazon’s News app on Fire TV is a free and customizable news aggregator that is supported with advertising. The app comes built into the Fire TV experience on all Fire TV streaming media players and smart TVs in the U.S.

“Fox is pleased to expand our relationship with Amazon to bring our industry-leading news, weather, and sports content to the Amazon News app on an array of Fire TV devices,” said BJ Elias, executive vice president, distribution advanced services, Fox Corporation.

LiveNOW from Fox is a live, and unfiltered streaming news service focused on delivering the most relevant and engaging coverage of all news across the country with nearly 120 hours of live news coverage each week.

Fox SOUL is a free streaming platform for the Black community, with over 1,300 hours of live and interactive programming annually.

Fox Weather is a 24/7 ad-supported streaming weather service operated by Fox News Media.