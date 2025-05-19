Spectrum Launches Statewide News Channel In Michigan

LIVONIA, Mich.—Spectrum News has expanded its reach with the launch of Spectrum News Michigan.

Available to Spectrum TV customers across the state on channel 1, Spectrum News Michigan is available 24/7. It features local headlines every 30 minutes at the top and bottom of each hour, and hyperlocal weather forecasts every 10 minutes on the ones. It is also available to Spectrum customers via the Spectrum News App on mobile, Xumo Stream Box, Roku and Apple TV.

Executive producer Craig Huber, a Michigan native with more than three decades of journalism experience, will lead the new network.

Spectrum News Michigan serves customers of Charter Communications-owned Spectrum with reporters embedded in key communities throughout the state. The new linear network features reporting from Michigan-based journalists as well as relevant stories from across the country.

“From Metro Detroit to West Michigan and Up North, Spectrum News delivers meaningful journalism,” Huber sad. “As a native of the Mitten State, I know Spectrum News’ community-focused storytelling will resonate with our audience.”

Huber grew up in Hartland Township, Mich., and began his journalism career in 1993. He spent seven years at Spectrum News in Texas. Joining the network is journalist Brian Farber, who will report on the community in and around Grand Rapids, Mich., an area he has covered since 1998.

In 2024, Spectrum News averaged 1.76 million daily viewing households across its linear and digital platform. Spectrum News has continued to expand its reach in recent years, launching several local linear TV news networks, a national streaming news network.

Among its launches are FAST channel Spectrum News+; national Spanish-language news network Spectrum Noticias; and a mobile news app currently with more than 4 million downloads. It also has created three digital local news operations and a local connected TV news app on Xumo Stream Box, Roku and Apple TV.

More information is available on the Spectrum Local News website.