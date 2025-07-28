Warner Bros. Discovery to Become ‘Warner Bros.’ and ‘Discovery Global’

NEW YORK—In the run-up to its previously announced plans to separate into two companies in mid-2026, Warner Bros Discovery has released the names of the two new companies and unveiled their executive leadership.

When the company separates next year, the assets that it has referred to as "Streaming & Studios," will be called Warner Bros. That new company will include Warner Bros. Television, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, DC Studios, HBO, HBO Max and Warner Bros. Gaming Studios, as well as WBD’s film and television libraries.

The other company, which has been known as “Global Networks” will be named Discovery Global. The new Discovery Global will include worldwide entertainment, sports and news television brands including CNN, TNT Sports in the U.S., Discovery, and top free-to-air channels across Europe, as well as digital products such as the Discovery+ streaming service and Bleacher Report. The properties of Discovery Global deliver content to 1.1 billion unique viewers in 68 local languages across 200 countries and territories, WBD said.

The leadership team at the newly created Warner Bros. will include David Zaslav, currently president and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery. He will serve as president and CEO; other top executives in the split-off Warner Bros. will be:

Pam Abdy, co-chair and CEO, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group.

Priya Aiyar, chief legal officer.

Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO, HBO and HBO Max.

Bruce Campbell, chief operating officer.

Mike De Luca, co-chair and CEO, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group.

Channing Dungey, chairman and CEO, Warner Bros. TV Group.

Robert Gibbs, chief communications and public affairs officer.

James Gunn, co-chairman and CEO, DC Studios.

Lori Locke, chief accounting officer (reporting to the chief financial officer).

JB Perrette, CEO, president of streaming and games.

Peter Safran, co-chairman and CEO, DC Studios.

Avi Saxena, chief technology officer (reporting to Perrette).

"We will proudly continue the more than century-long legacy of Warner Bros. through our commitment to bringing culture-defining stories, characters and entertainment to audiences around the world," said Zaslav. "Over the past several years, we have made important strides across the business, launching and investing in a profitable, global streaming service and reinvigorating our studios to return them again to an industry leading position. With our unmatched portfolio of storytelling IP coupled with our incredible creative partners, and now an executive team of proven, bold, and committed creative and corporate leaders, we are in a strong position to launch and continue to meaningfully grow a company worthy of our storied past."

The leadership team at Discovery Global includes Gunnar Wiedenfels, currently CFO of Warner Bros. Discovery, who will serve as President and CEO. Other top executives include:

David Duvall, chief technology officer.

Amy Girdwood, chief people and culture officer.

Ryan Gould, president, U.S. ad sales GTM (reporting to Zeiler).

Anil Jhingan, Chief Development Officer

Kasia Kieli, president and MD, Poland, and CEO, TVN.

Fernando Medin, president, International.

Scott Miller, president, distribution (reporting to Zeiler).

Fulvia Nicoli, executive vice president, content strategy and insights (reporting to Zeiler).

Brian Rauch, chief accounting officer (reporting to Woodford).

Luis Silberwasser, chairman and CEO, TNT Sports.

Mark Thompson, chairman and CEO, CNN Worldwide.

Sue Underwald, chief legal officer.

Bobby Voltaggio, president, U.S. ad sales platform monetization (reporting to Zeiler).

Fraser Woodford, chief financial officer.

Gerhard Zeiler, president, U.S., U.K. and Germany, Discovery+, and chief content officer.

"As we prepare for the launch of Discovery Global, our enthusiasm for the opportunities ahead only grows thanks to our leading portfolio of beloved brands and programming, our worldwide footprint for adults, kids, and families, and now the experienced and talented leadership team who will ensure strong operational execution to drive strategic investments and deliver compelling content to global audiences," Wiedenfels said.

Warner Bros. announced that it has begun searches for both the CFO and chief people and culture officer roles.

Discovery Global reported that it is looking to hire a chief communications and public affairs officer.