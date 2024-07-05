LG Introduces Its First Curated Content Channel

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J.—LG Electronics USA has launched its first curated content channel, a new FAST channel on LG Channels called the "LG Channels Showcase."

Featuring a wide range of studio films from Amazon MGM Studios, Lionsgate, Sony Pictures Entertainment and Shout! Studios, "LG Channels Showcase" offers a curated collection of movies and exclusive content available only on LG Channels, including its series LG Presents: The Rivalries.

In July, the channel will showcase Hercules (2014), Tomb Raider (2018), Pompeii (2014) and Red Dawn (2012). Additional feature-length films featured within the new channel's rotating library include, The Terminator, Thelma & Louise, Sophie's Choice, Big Eyes and more.

Also discoverable on "LG Channels Showcase" is LG Channels' exclusive docuseries, LG Presents: The Rivalries, which features intense NCAA matchups in Division II and Division III sports. Content connoisseurs can also enjoy LG's Taste of Tennessee series where BBQ expert and author host Matt Moore is joined by local Nashville restaurant owners and former Tennessee Titans players to celebrate the power of community, cuisine, and optimism in the Volunteer State.

LG Channels is available on LG Smart TVs (models 2016-present).