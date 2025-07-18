NESN Unveils Enhanced NESN 360 App for iOS, Android Devices

BOSTON—Sports network NESN today relaunched the NESN 360 app with a redesigned user experience and upgrades.

Available in time for the second half of the Boston Red Sox season that begins tonight, the relaunched app is powered by cloud-based streaming platform ViewLift and is available on iOS and Android devices, as well as major connected TV platforms, NESN said.

The new app is designed to bring fans a sleeker, more intuitive experience. The sign-in process has been condensed and focuses on providing users with stable and reliable streaming of live games. NESN, the TV home of MLB’s Red Sox and the NHL’s Boston Bruins, will continue to develop new features for the app that will roll out throughout the rest of the year, it said.

“We’ve approached the NESN 360 infrastructure in an entirely new way to meet the wants and needs of our fans: better performance, easier navigation and more reliability,” David Wisnia, president and CEO of NESN and SportsNet Pittsburgh, said.

“Innovation is core to NESN’s DNA, and there’s a real thirst across our team to continually elevate the fan experience. This relaunch is not just a one-time update,” he continued. “It’s the beginning of a foundation for ongoing improvement. We’re excited to deliver a better experience for a promising second half of the Red Sox season, the upcoming Bruins season and all other content that NESN is proud to exhibit.”

ViewLift will manage the underlying technology powering the NESN 360 and streaming going forward. The company currently manages streaming for 16 professional teams and six other regional sports networks, including other NHL and MLB teams’ streaming.

“NESN is a pioneer regional sports network,” ViewLift CEO Rick Allen said. “We are excited to bring the new NESN 360 app to New England’s sports fans, especially as the Red Sox press toward the playoffs. As we head towards the Bruins’ new season, subscribers will see an extended roll-out of new features and even more devices, reflecting NESN’s legendary leadership.”

The relaunch comes at a pivotal moment in sports media as streaming now accounts for the largest share of TV consumption in the U.S. (44.8%), according to Nielsen, surpassing both broadcast and cable for the first time.

NESN 360 reached its highest subscription numbers at the start of the 2025 Red Sox season following a price reduction in February for annual plans from $330 to $240.

More information about the app and how to download it is available online.