LG Adds Allen Media Group’s 'Local Now' FAST Channel in 223 Markets

LOS ANGELES—Allen Media Group (AMG) has partnered with LG Electronics to bring 223 Local Now FAST channels to LG’s free streaming service, LG Channels, available on Channel 157 on LG Smart TVs.

AMG’s Local Now channels feature 24/7 news from the station group’s Local Now newsroom, a nationwide local affiliate network, strategic news partners and proprietary news technology that generates 500,000 video stories per day. The Local Now programming lineup is updated throughout the day with original news stories, reports from newsrooms across the country and curation from hundreds of news and entertainment partners, AMG said. Local Now FAST channels also incorporate curated content from local news partners including ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC.

“We are very proud of this partnership with LG, which has launched all of our Local Now FAST channels to millions of viewers,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “Local Now is the largest local news streamer in the country and our vast footprint of channels powered by proprietary technology and journalism delivers unmatched quality local news and entertainment in every market throughout America.”

LG Channels offers a wide selection of premium live and on-demand programming, including movies, TV shows, news, sports, children’s programs and more on over 300 channels.