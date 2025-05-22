Vizio Integrates Free Over-the-Air Channels into the Sling TV Guide

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. —SlingTV has announced that it has been working with Vizio to integrate free, live local over-the-air (OTA) channels directly into the Sling TV guide, making it easier for Vizio TV users to watch local programming.

The new OTA tuner feature is available on select Vizio TV models, allowing users to seamlessly access their local ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, PBS and other local broadcasters within the Sling TV app when connected to an OTA antenna without the need to switch inputs or applications.

“At Sling TV, we’re always looking for ways to simplify the viewing experience while delivering the best value in television," said Seth Van Sickel, senior vice president, product and operations, EchoStar video services. “This integration with Vizio allows our customers to effortlessly access their favorite local programming right alongside their Sling content, reinforcing our commitment to affordability, flexibility and ease of use.”

In announcing the integration, the two companies explained that Vizio TV owners can quickly activate the OTA integration by connecting an OTA antenna directly to their TV’s coax input and scanning for channels. To do so, users can follow these simple steps:

Open the SlingTV App Navigate to Settings > Local Channels > Configure Locals Select Scan for Channels

Once the scan is complete, available local channels will be displayed within the Sling TV guide. Viewers can easily access their free local programming by selecting the local filter on the left side of the guide.

While broadcasters heavily promote the advantages of OTA feeds, the integration would allow Sling TV's streaming subscribers to access local broadcast TV without changing the input or paying a streaming provider like YouTube TV extra for a package that offers the local channels. It does, however reduce retransmission consent revenues that broadcasters might get from a pay TV provider or a streaming service.

For more information about Sling TV, visit Sling.com .