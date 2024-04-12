Lawo Expands NDI Support, NDI 6 Integration in HOME Apps

Lawo has announced the expansion of NDI support within its Lawo HOME Apps family. The expansion includes the addition of NDI Advanced capabilities, plus future support of the latest NDI 6 technology.

Lawo’s HOME Apps already provide support for the entire NDI ecosystem, including the NDI High Bandwidth, NDI HX, and NDI HX3 formats. This ecosystem allows users to integrate a wide range of NDI-enabled devices such as cameras, converters, video mixers, graphics systems, and capture cards into their production workflows.

As of now, Lawo’s HOME Apps support multichannel audio transmission via NDI. Users can also access the full potential of NDI through the company’s new HOME mc² DSP app.

In addition to these expanded NDI capabilities, Lawo announced support for the NDI 6 update in the HOME Apps family, which will become available in a future software release. NDI 6 comes with several enhancements, including 10-bit color depth and support for High-Dynamic-Range (HDR) video.

"Lawo's aim with its expanding HOME Apps offering is to put broadcasters firmly in the driver's seat by allowing them to select the production tools they require to tell compelling stories from the largest possible pool of options," said Phil Myers, Lawo’s Chief Technology Officer. "The addition of advanced NDI support and NDI 6 integration is a testament to our commitment to providing our customers with the most flexible and future-proof production solutions."

"The decision to expand support for NDI shows how leaders in live production solutions like Lawo are enthusiastic about the NDI 6 core update and its benefits for professional broadcast and beyond," added Charles Steinkuehler, NDI’s Director of Technology at NDI.