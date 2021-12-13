Keisha Taylor Starr Appointed CMO for Scripps Networks

ATLANTA— Scripps Networks has hired Keisha Taylor Starr as chief marketing officer, beginning Jan. 3, 2022. She will lead marketing strategies across the nine Scripps national networks as well as direct the marketing, brand strategy and creative for each network. Based in Atlanta, Taylor Starr will report to Lisa Knutson, president of Scripps Networks.

“Keisha is a remarkably talented executive whose multi-faceted experience marketing top brands and programming across multiple platforms will be a tremendous asset for us as we connect consumers with the news, information and entertainment they’re seeking,” said Knutson in a press statement.

The Scripps Networks, a division of The E.W. Scripps Company, reaches nearly every American household through national news outlets Court TV and Newsy and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Grit, Laff, Court TV Mystery, Defy TV and TrueReal.

Taylor Starr has more than 20 years of media experience across news, sports and entertainment, most recently as senior vice president of marketing and public relations for the digital news outlet The Recount. She previously oversaw marketing for Learfield IMG College, including graphic design, research and analytics, client insights and innovation and events as the senior VP of integrated marketing. Taylor Starr spent a decade with WarnerMedia (formerly Turner Broadcasting), leading award-winning teams across entertainment (TNT/tbs) and news (CNN) networks.

“As a graduate of Hampton University’s Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications, the opportunity to serve as a member of the senior leadership team for a division of the E.W. Scripps company is a full-circle moment for me,” said Taylor Starr. “Given the dynamic range of the networks’ programming across news and entertainment, I look forward to developing marketing campaigns that deliver both cultural and business impact.”