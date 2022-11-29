Katz Media Group Raises $47K for the Broadcasters Foundation of America

NEW YORK—The Broadcasters Foundation of America has announced that the Katz Media Group has raised more than $47,000 for the Foundation during its 12th annual company wide membership drive, bringing the total amount raised by Katz to nearly $450,000 since the drive’s inception.

For over seventy years, the Broadcasters Foundation has provided aid ranging from medical care to financial assistance, whether it be monthly assistance from life-altering circumstances or a one-time emergency grant to help victims of natural disasters. This year, the Foundation will give away more than $1.8 million in monthly and emergency grants, including $85,000 to hurricane victims this fall, the group said.

Katz has been a longtime champion of the Broadcasters Foundation. Now in its 12th year, all money raised during Katz’s annual two-week campaign goes toward the Stu Olds Memorial Fund that commemorates Katz’s former CEO and directly helps a broadcasting colleague in need.

Olds, as well as Katz Media Group’s current CEO, Mark Gray, and Leo MacCourtney, president of Katz Television Group, have served on the Foundation’s Board of Directors.

“As a longstanding board member, I have seen first-hand how the money raised helps broadcasters facing challenging times,” Gray said. “I’m incredibly proud of the enormous generosity of the Katz team and their continued support to honor Stu’s legacy and give back to those in our industry who need it most.”

“As a board member, I strongly believe in the Foundation’s mission to help broadcasters who have fallen on hard times," added Leo MacCourtney, president of Katz Television Group. "The Katz team has been a tremendous supporter of the Foundation, and we are proud to continue that tradition.”

“I can’t thank the wonderful employees of Katz enough for their steadfast commitment to the Foundation. The management team at Katz is truly committed to supporting broadcasters in need,” said Tim McCarthy, president of the Broadcasters Foundation of America.