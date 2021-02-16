John Honeycutt Appointed as Chair of the IBC Council

LONDON—IBC has appointed industry veteran John Honeycutt as the chair of the International Broadcasting Convention Council to take effect immediately. He succeeds Naomi Climer, who has held the role for the past five years.

Honeycutt has spent the past 30 years in senior positions in the television market and has significant international experience across all aspects of the media industry, holding C-suite roles with broadcasters and TV service providers such as Discovery Communications, Fox Cable Networks, Google and Liberty Media.

An IBC Council member since 2014, Honeycutt will now guide the organization as it defines its vision for the future of events and continues its mission to facilitate growth across the media, entertainment and technology industry.

"IBC's purpose is to drive thought leadership and innovation across the broadcast and electronic media industry. Core to that mission is IBC's ability to bring people together to share information and insight. IBC's inclusive approach – by the industry, for the industry – ensures it is a positive catalyst for growth and progress," said Honeycutt. "I am very excited to be taking on the chair at a time when IBC has the opportunity to re-invent itself to meet the needs of the industry as it emerges from the challenges of COVID."

Climer commented, "Congratulations to John on his appointment as IBC Council Chair. It was a pleasure to work with him, and the rest of the IBC Council, over the past years. I am pleased that I am handing over the baton to someone so deeply embedded with the media and entertainment industry and who has a clear vision for the future.”

Michael Crimp, chief executive of IBC, concluded, "On behalf of the whole IBC team, I want to thank Naomi for her dedicated service. She has been instrumental in modernizing and refreshing our organization and steering us through this challenging COVID-19 period. I am delighted to see John take the chair role. I am looking forward to working together to shape the future of IBC and explore new ways of collaborating with our media industry colleagues to create connections and value."