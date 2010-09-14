IBC: Dolby Demos 3D Broadcast Technologies



Dolby Laboratories is showcasing the latest developments to its open specification for broadcast 3D delivery at IBC and is making a new software development kit (SDK) available free of charge at its booth.



The new SDK is designed to make it easier to implement Dolby into 3D broadcasters by minimizing development work for broadcast encoder vendors and TV display manufacturers.



Also in Amsterdam, Dolby is offering its first demonstrations of the full HDTV-compatible audio description services enabled with Dolby Digital Plus. The Dolby solution allows visually-impaired viewers to enjoy HDTV surround sound programming complete with optional audio descriptive tracks.



-- Broadcasting & Cable



