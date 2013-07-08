Grass Valley to Demo Edius 7 at IBC 2013

SAN FRANCISCO—Grass Valley has announced that it will demo Edius 7, the latest version of its nonlinear video editing application, for the first time at IBC 2013 in Amsterdam, Sept. 13-17.

Edius targets editors working on fast turn production in broadcast news, newsmagazine, and studio program content, as well as professional video editors working on organizational, documentary, and 4K theatrical productions. Edius 7 is now a native 64-bit application for Windows 7 and Windows 8 64-bit operating systems, taking full advantage of up to 512 GB (dependent upon Windows version) of installed memory for super-intensive media operations, such as multilayer 4K and 3D editing.

In addition to support for a wide range of Grass Valley hardware, Edius 7—which will be released in Q3 2013—is now open to third-party input and output hardware from Blackmagic Design and Matrox, with support for AJA Video Systems hardware scheduled for Q4 2013. This gives Edius users greater flexibility to integrate into a wide variety of environments with one editing interface that can be used for news field editing, newsroom desktop editing, news finishing editing, studio productions, and other high-quality editing for delivery to mobile devices, Internet-connected platforms, traditional television, and for theatrical release. Edius 7 also supports EDL project import/export with DaVinci Resolve, as well as a new color grading workflow.

Additional enhanced functionality within Edius 7 includes an improved 4K workflow, support for the latest file formats (including XAVC/XAVC S and AVC-Ultra), automatic program update checking, updated MPEG and H.264/AVC performance, faster handling of large quantities of still image files (JPG, TGA, DPX, and others), and a Gaussian blur filter to apply better quality blurring and to prevent Moiré pattern aliasing artifacts.

Edius 7 supports any mix of SD, HD, 2K, and 4K resolution on the timeline in real-time, with editing performance increasing as CPU power increases. Edius 7 has also been optimized for multicore and Intel fourth-generation Core i CPU systems.

Edius 7 will be available in Pro and Elite versions. Edius Pro 7 is targeted at the professional, stand-alone user. Edius Elite 7 is aimed at editors working collaboratively within network-connected production environments, and features seamless integration with GV Stratus nonlinear production tools and Grass Valley K2 media servers and storage with the ability for multiple edit stations to edit-in-place, record directly to K2, and simultaneously edit live video while being ingested (Simul Edit). GV Stratus integration will be available by September 2013.

Upgrade information along with a free 30-day trial of Edius Pro 7 are available at www.grassvalley.com/edius. Those who have purchased Edius Pro 6.5 or hardware bundles including Edius Pro 6.5 from June 1, 2013 onward will be eligible for a free upgrade to Edius Pro 7. Upgrade information will be available on the Edius Pro 7 webpage when Edius 7 is released.

Grass Valley will be in stands 1.D11 and 1.E02 at IBC.