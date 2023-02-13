Grass Valley Names New CRO, CTO, Senior VP

MONTREAL—Grass Valley today announced it has appointed Tim Banks as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), Marek Kielczewski as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Jim Kirkland as senior vice president of global delivery and support.

Banks, who was vice president of sales for the EMEA region at the company, has worked as interim CRO for the past six months. He has 25 years of experience in the M&E industry. “I’m very proud of GV’s past and very excited by our future as we continue to help our customers create new revenue streams and drive operational efficiencies, leading the way through the media and entertainment industry’s ongoing digital transformation,” said Banks.

Joining Grass Valley with more than 20 years of experience in running engineering organizations in broadcast, media and entertainment, Kielczewski co-founded TVCoins, a streaming media startup. Prior, he was CTO of SeaChange. “I am thrilled to be joining Grass Valley at such a pivotal time – not only in their journey, but the industry’s as well. Our new product strategy will have an incredible impact on our current and future customers and will realize the full potential of AMPP. It’s truly an exciting time for all of us,” he said.

Kirkland has more than 15 years of experience working with customers in various service and pre-sales roles for Omnibus, Miranda and Grass Valley. “I look forward to elevating Grass Valley’s excellent reputation for customer service even further as we transform our delivery and support structure and continue to help our customers and partners succeed,” he said.

Expressing satisfaction with the addition of the three to the company’s management team, Grass Valley CEO and executive chairman Louis Hernandez Jr. said they will be “pivotal in reinforcing GV’s customer-centric culture and leading our ongoing business transformation.”