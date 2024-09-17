Fox Weather Expands Distribution to DirecTV

NEW YORK—Fox News Media has announced that Fox Weather, a free ad-supported streaming television service (FAST), is now available to DirecTV customers.

In announcing the Sept. 17 launch, Fox News Media president Sharri Berg said that “as the fastest growing weather service, we are excited to expand our relationship with DirecTV to bring our crucial coverage to their audience.”

Available to all DirecTV customers with the Entertainment package or higher, Fox Weather will now be accessible to millions of satellite subscribers with an internet-connected set top box on channel 363 and by using the DirecTV App. The network continues to be available to customers who stream DirecTV satellite free.

Since launching in October 2021, Fox Weather has added a number of distribution partners including Samsung TV Plus, Pluto TV, Verizon Fios, The Roku Channel, Fubo, YouTube TV, YouTube.com, Fire TV Channels, Xumo Play, Hulu + Live TV, TCLtv+, DISH Network and Sling TV, among others. The service continues to be available via simulcast each weekday morning on Fox Business Network from 5-6 AM/ET and weekend mornings from 6-9 AM/ET, as well as via Fox Television Station Diginets in top markets including New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago, among others.

Available at Foxweather.com and through the Fox Weather app for iOS and Android, Fox Weather is on internet-connected TVs via the Fox News app, Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Fire TV Channels, Amazon Freevee, Vizio WatchFree+, Xumo Play, TCLtv+, LG Channels, Plex, Tubi, Pluto TV, YouTube.com, Sling Freestream, DirecTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo, Cox Communications, Verizon Fios, Spectrum, Optimum, DISH Network, Audacy and Tune-In.

Fox Weather is also accessible across Fox Television Stations’ full Diginet footprint, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, San Francisco, Atlanta, Houston, Washington, Phoenix, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Minneapolis, Detroit, Orlando, Milwaukee, and Austin.