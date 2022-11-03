Fox Corporation Taps FreeWheel to Manage OneFOX Ad Inventory

NEW YORK—Fox Corporation has announced that it has selected Comcast’s FreeWheel ad technology platform as a partner to manage its OneFox video inventory across Fox's entertainment, sports, streaming and news portfolio.

The deal is part of Fox’s ongoing strategy of providing brands and advertisers with more innovative advertising tools and resources that can improve their advertising campaigns, Fox said.

As part of the agreement, FreeWheel will work with Fox to holistically manage direct sold advertising campaigns across premium content from the company’s leading brands, which includes Fox News Media, Fox Sports, Fox Entertainment, and Tubi, the company’s free ad-supported streaming service.

“Across Fox, we continue to work with our advertising partners to create the optimal environment for brand messages to efficiently reach the right audiences across the company’s industry-leading portfolio of brands and platforms,” said Dan Callahan, senior vice president of data strategy and sales innovation at Fox Corporation. “Our partnership with FreeWheel further brings this vision to life and we look forward to collaborating with them to further elevate the overall advertising and viewing experience.”

“We’re thrilled to be working with Fox to an even greater extent,” said FreeWheel general manager Mark McKee. “By teaming up, we can help solve for many of today’s pressing industry issues, including the need to unify supply across different inventory pools in an increasingly fragmented marketplace, reduce waste, optimize efficiency and reach the right audiences. In doing so, we’re helping to pave the way for a better overall ad – and user – experience across the ecosystem.”