Feds OK Disney’s BAMTech Buy
WASHINGTON—The road is clear for Disney to develop its planned ESPN-branded video streaming service after the federal government signed off on the company’s purchase of a majority stake in BAMTech. Neither the Federal Trade Commission or the Justice Department said it found any reason to block the deal on antitrust grounds, so it is ending the review early.
Read the full story on TVT’s sister publication B&C.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox