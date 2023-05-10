DraftKings Launches 24/7 FAST Channel

BOSTON—Two weeks after a Bloomberg report unveiled its plans to launch a FAST Channel, sports betting powerhouse DraftKings has officially announced the launch of the DraftKings Network on Samsung TV Plus, Samsung’s free ad-supported TV service (FAST). It marks the first time a U.S. sportsbook has launched a 24/7 FAST Channel on Samsung’s service and delivers over 250 live channels in the U.S. and thousands of shows and movies on demand to millions of Samsung Smart TVs Galaxy devices, Family Hub appliances and online.

At launch, the DraftKings Network programming line-up will feature original shows anchored by The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz; national baseball voice, Jared Carrabis; Golic and Smetty with Mike Golic Sr. and Jessica Smetana; GoJo featuring Mike Golic Jr.; Ross Tucker’s Football podcast; and select VSiN programming like Follow the Money with Mitch Moss and Pauly Howard.

The digital linear channel is now available on Samsung TV Plus, which is directly integrated into all 2016-2023 Samsung TVs, available on Samsung Galaxy devices, Samsung Family Hub refrigerators, and the web for free without subscription or login required.

DraftKings Network will also be available as a video-stream on DraftKingsNetwork.com and podcasts will be available on iHeartRadio, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube and Twitch, among others. The DraftKings Network will feature a scrolling ticker at the bottom of the screen displaying up to the minute scores, odds and a QR code that will direct customers to tailored DraftKings Network offers.

“In bringing together some of the most authentic sports and entertainment voices under one umbrella, DraftKings Network is the destination for ‘In on the Action’ sports fans and content they love,” said Stacie McCollum, Vice President, Content at DraftKings. “We look forward to reaching fans with our deep roster of independent, credible and relatable voices that resonate with sports fans and the sports betting community.”

“DraftKings brings a fresh and crisp look to modern day sports news and entertainment programming, which our collaboration will deliver to users across millions of devices in the U.S.,” said Takashi Nakano, Senior Director of Business Development and Content Acquisitions, Samsung Electronics. “Whether it’s a lean back experience on a Samsung Smart TV or a lean forward experience on a Samsung Galaxy device on-the-go, we are excited to work with leading operators like DraftKings to serve today’s sports fan.”