ESPN App, ESPN+ Launch on Vizio

IRVINE, Calif.—Vizio has announced the ESPN App, including ESPN+, the No. 1 U.S. sports streaming platform, is now available to millions of Vizio users on its Smart TV.

With the ESPN App and ESPN+, fans can experience over 27,000 live sports events, replays, original shows, and ESPN exclusives from ESPN networks, Vizio reported.

This launch also allows users to subscribe to and access the Disney Bundle Trio, which includes access to Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+. This bundle offers one of the largest streaming collections of entertainment, news, and sports content from top brands and franchises – with over 100,000 movie titles, TV episodes, originals and sports events.

"With our expanded relationship with Disney, Vizio audiences can now enjoy the ESPN app, ESPN+, and the Disney Bundle Trio, offering a wide selection of live sports and entertainment," said Chris Tanquary, senior director of business development at Vizio. “ESPN has helped revolutionize sports storytelling, and we’re excited to bring live sports from the best leagues and biggest tournaments as well as their ground-breaking originals to Vizio’s millions of users."

The ESPN App is accessible from the apps catalog on the Vizio Home Screen and provides access to ESPN+, the No. 1 U.S. sports streaming platform. Fans can also live stream ESPN’s networks including ESPN2, ESPN3 and more through an affiliated video provider login.

With the ESPN app, Vizio users can sign up for ESPN+ streaming service for $9.99 per month or save with an annual subscription of $99.99.

The ESPN App is also featured on Vizio’s custom-curated Football Kickoff collection for the 2023 pro and college season.