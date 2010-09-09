DVB-T2 Products Showing at IBC
DVB-T2 is a new terrestrial DTV standard that improves on DVB-T by adding more robust coding and improved spectral efficiency. During the IBC2010 convention in Amsterdam, DVB-T2 is being broadcast from the Amsterdam TV tower.
Among the manufacturers with DVB-T2 products at IBC, Thomson Broadcast is demonstrating DVB-T2 capability in its fourth-generation DTV exciter. DVB-T/H, ATSC-MH, and ISDB-Tb are also supported in the exciter.
"Thomson chaired the Modulator Interface Technical Group, which means that we can guarantee outstanding interoperability with network operator interfaces," said Nicolas Dallery, president, of Thomson Broadcast. "This new flexible, cost-optimized DVB-T2 exciter is the right solution at the right time for broadcasters seeking to benefit from the many advantages of DVB-T2 operation."
Agilent is showing test equipment at IBC-2010 based on its Signal Studio and X-Series measurement applications.
In case you are wondering if there will be a "version 2" of ATSC, the answer is "yes." ATSC has teams working on the next-generation broadcast TV. You can learn more about it at the ATSC 2010 Symposium on Next Generation Broadcast Technology at the Westin Alexandria Hotel on Tuesday, October 19, 2010, the day before the 60th Annual IEEE Broadcast Symposium at the same location.
