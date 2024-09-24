DirecTV Taps A+E Networks Library to Launch New Streaming Channels

LOS ANGELES—DirecTV and A+E Networks has announced an agreement that brings many of A+E’s top library franchises to DirecTV streaming and satellite customers via an initial slate of ten new channels.

These new offerings immediately grow the rich variety of content available to DirecTV customers with a wide range of programming and popular series from A&E, Lifetime, and The History Channel. They are now available to all DirecTV via the Internet and DirecTV Stream customers and any satellite customers who want to access any channel can do so using the DirecTV app.

A+E Networks is a joint venture of Disney-ABC Television Group and Hearst.

“Consumers today want more choice and customization in their video offerings, and we are working across all of our top programming suppliers to ensure they get it,” said Linda Burakoff, senior vice president of content and programming at DirecTV. “A+E Networks has a proven track record and strong portfolio, and we are pleased to enable our customers a wider array of choices among A+E’s most popular franchises and the ability to explore their most avid interests in greater depth.”

"A+E Networks deeply values our long-standing partnership with DirecTV,” said David Zagin, president, distribution, A+E Networks. “As the media landscape evolves and viewer interests shift, so do our offerings. We are excited to deliver these engaging lean-in experiences with some of the most beloved franchises in our extensive library of diverse content."

DirecTV described the A+E channels now available on the DirecTV streaming lineups as follows:

Crime 360 – a true crime destination featuring award-winning investigative series and covering all sides of crime, all the time.

Deal Zone – Go big or go home. Follow the best deals around with unforgettable pawns, antiques, auctions and road trips.

UnXplained Zone – Join top investigators as they seek to uncover the truth behind some of the world’s greatest mysteries and cover-ups.

Movie Favorites by Lifetime: Lifetime movies all day, from psychological thrillers to seductive love stories.

Duck Dynasty – Meet the close-knit family behind a multi-million-dollar sporting empire, as they live life with a mix of downhome practicality and sharp wit.

Cold Case Files – There are over 100,000 cold cases in America. Only about 1% are solved. Cold Case Files presented by A&E tells the stories of those who never gave up searching for answers - and finally found justice. Get 24/7 access to this iconic series.

Modern Marvels – Celebrate the ingenuity and imagination found in the world around us. 24/7 episodes of Modern Marvels, television's most innovative series.

Tiny House Nation – Renovation experts John Weisbarth and Zack Giffin travel across America to show off amazing and ingenious tiny homes and the inventive people who live in them. Watch the hit shows behind the Tiny Home movement all day, every day, and travel the globe in search of unique tiny homes, 500 square feet or less.

Ice Road Truckers – At the top of the world, there’s a job only a few would dare! 24/7 episodes of the legendary series.

Ax Men—Deep in the woods, these loggers are risking it all! 24/7 non-stop episodes of the hard-hitting series.