DirecTV to Offer Upcoming ESPN DTC App for Free to Select Customers

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.—DirecTV has announced that millions of streaming, satellite and U-verse customers will gain access to ESPN’s upcoming direct-to-consumer app for free when it launches in the next few weeks.

The operator reported that all DirecTV streaming and MySports customers will receive access to the upcoming ESPN app, which is priced at $29.99 a month separately. ESPN is expected the announce the launch date of the app as soon as next week when Disney reports quarterly earnings. Following its launch DirecTV satellite and U-verse customers are expected gain access later this fall.

The offering is part of a push by DirecTV to rebundle its offerings. As part of that effort it has been launching genre packs like MySports. In addition, DirecTV streaming customers with a Gemini device who subscribe to a Signature Package will receiving the new ESPN app as well as Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic within their fully integrated DirecTV experience at no extra charge, the operator reported.

Later this year, the operator also reported that it plans to make HBO Max and Peacock ad tiers available within select DirecTV packages.

DirecTV introduced the MySports Genre Pack in January, an industry-first sports-centric package, shortly after forging a licensing agreement with Disney. This Genre Pack combines all the best live sports from Disney, Fox, NBCUniversal, Paramount, Warner Bros. Discovery, major professional and college leagues and more.