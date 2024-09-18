DirecTV, Chicago Sports Network Reach Multi Year Distribution Agreement

CHICAGO & EL SEGUNDO, Calif.—Chicago Sports Network (CHSN) and DirecTV announced a multiyear distribution agreement to provide the network and its live local game telecasts for the Chicago Blackhawks, Bulls and White Sox across a five-state footprint, including most of Illinois, Iowa and parts of Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin. The games will become available starting on Oct. 1, 2024.

The wide-ranging satellite, streaming, and IPTV licensing agreement represents the first for the new exclusive TV home of these three Chicago sports franchises. In the agreement, CHSN will present up to 300 live games, additional Chicago and Midwest-based sports programming, and other feature content in high-definition format. The new network is set to join DirecTV via Satellite and DirecTV Stream and DirecTV satellite-free lineups on channel 665 and U-verse channels 1741(HD)/741(SD) before the new NBA and NHL seasons begin, taking the channel slots of the same three teams’ former home. CHSN will be available to anyone subscribing to DirecTV’s Choice or above packages, just as the prior network had been.

“We have always prided ourselves on being a sports leader and intend to remain at the forefront,” said DirecTV chief content officer Rob Thun. “The most important element in the media landscape today is consumer choice, and that means ensuring the most loyal fans can always connect with their favorite teams, while other homes with equally as avid interests can avoid those extra costs. CHSN and DirecTV both believe in the unique power of local sports teams to unite the communities they call home, and we will continue collaborating with the top leagues, local franchises, and media partners to cultivate future generations of fans.”

“This agreement establishes an immediate foundation for CHSN and aligns us with one of the foremost innovators in sports media,” said Chicago Sports Network president Jason Coyle. “We are excited about DirecTV’s commitment to Chicago and its fervent fans, which is evident in our collaborative efforts to deliver upon our fan-first approach, commitment to quality, and engaging game-day experiences for everyone who loves Chicago sports.”

In the wake of the resolution of its carriage dispute with Disney, DirecTV highlighted how the agreement reflects its longstanding focus on local sports programming, which includes league-operated channels like NFL and MLB Network; conference-specific services like Big Ten Network and SEC Network; stand-alone team channels for MLB’s Arizona Diamondbacks, Colorado Rockies, and San Diego Padres; pay-per-view entry to Ultimate Fighting Championships and other marquee events; and out-of-market access to NFL or other top league’s otherwise regionalized coverage dating back to DirecTV’s formative days in 1994.

It also stressed that its recently announced long-term agreement with The Walt Disney Co. for less costly sports and other genre-specific packages will help it further expand its sports programming.

Additional updates related to CHSN distribution will be announced at a later date.