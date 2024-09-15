DirecTV, Disney Agree on Outlines of New Deal That Ends Blackout

BURBANK & EL SEGUNDO, Calif.—Over the weekend on Sept. 14, DirecTV and The Walt Disney Company announced that they have reached an agreement in principle for a new distribution deal. The two companies also agreed to restore Disney’s full linear suite of networks, ending a black out that started on Sept. 1, to DirecTV, DirecTV Stream and U-verse customers while both parties work to finalize a new, multi-year contract.

The new agreement will cover ABC Owned Television Stations, the ESPN networks, the Disney-branded channels, Freeform, the FX networks and the National Geographic channels as well as Disney’s streaming services and the upcoming ESPN DTC service.

In a joint statement, the two companies commented: “Through this first-of-its-kind collaboration, DirecTV and Disney are giving customers the ability to tailor their video experience through more flexible options. DirecTV and Disney have a long-standing history of connecting consumers to the best entertainment, and this agreement furthers that commitment by recognizing both the tremendous value of Disney’s content and the evolving preferences of DirecTV’s customers. We’d like to thank all affected viewers for their patience and are pleased to restore Disney’s entire portfolio of networks in time for college football and the Emmy Awards this weekend.”

The two companies said they had agreed on these key points:

Continued carriage at market-based terms of Disney’s entertainment, sports and news programming from its comprehensive linear portfolio, which includes the ABC Owned Television Stations, the ESPN networks, the Disney-branded channels, Freeform, the FX networks and the National Geographic channels.

The opportunity to offer multiple genre-specific options -- sports, entertainment, kids & family -- inclusive of Disney’s linear networks along with Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+.

Disney’s direct-to-consumer streaming services (Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+) to be included in select DirecTV packages under a wholesale agreement, and also to be made available on an a la carte basis.

The rights to distribute Disney’s upcoming ESPN flagship direct-to-consumer service upon its launch at no additional cost to DirecTV customers.