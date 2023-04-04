Digital Nirvana To Show AI-Driven Solutions At NAB Show
The company will feature its MediaServicesIQ Version 2, TranceIQ and MetadataIQ at the show
FREMONT, Calif.—Digital Nirvana will show its artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) solutions for post-production and content creation workflows at the 2023 NAB Show, April 15-19, in Las Vegas.
They include:
- MediaServicesIQ Version 2 is the latest version of the company’s gateway to its technology stack. MediaServicesIQ Version 2 is a multipurpose cognitive platform that integrates with all of the company’s other products. It makes it possible to generate metadata and add generative AI capabilities based on that metadata, which enables users to make faster content production decisions.
- TranceIQ, a self-service SaaS application that automatically generates transcripts, closed captions/subtitles and translations for content localization. Automatic transcription, NLP-based caption splits and machine translation-based subtitling — coupled with new back-end architecture changes — make TranceIQ faster and easier to use. With more than 30 UX improvements, TranceIQ now gives users more control than with past versions of Trance.
- MetadataIQ, the company’s solution for automating generation of transcripts and video intelligence metadata, increasing the visibility into content within Avid PAM/MAM. Users now are able to use generative AI capabilities on the generated metadata for refined intelligence, increasing efficiency of content production, archive management and content decision making for live news and sports. MetadataIQ also integrates directly with Digital Nirvana's TranceIQ platform to generate transcripts, captions and translations in all industry-supported formats.
See Digital Nirvana at NAB Show booth W1657.
More information is available on the company’s website (opens in new tab).
