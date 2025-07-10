Encompass Supports DAZN’s Coverage of 2025 FIFA Club World Cup

LONDON—Encompass Digital Media said it will support live and on-demand viewing of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup across multiple global regions for sports entertainment platform DAZN with playout, live channel origination, cloud-based streaming, IP distribution and satellite-based resilience services.

Available via linear broadcast and over-the-top, the Club World Cup concludes on Sunday, July 13, with the championship match between English Premier League side Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain of France’s Ligue 1, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The tournament brought together 32 of the most successful clubs from every continent to compete in 63 matches. DAZN is the exclusive global broadcast partner, delivering every match live and free to fans worldwide—a first for a men’s international club soccer tournament.

Throughout the event, live playout is being managed from Encompass’s Stamford, Conn., facility, where its team handles workflows across three channels, integrating late-breaking content, graphics, advertising and event-specific requirements.

Reactive playout services are being delivered continuously across the live window on each matchday and then transition to thematic operations overnight. AI-generated captions, provided in partnership with AI Media, are also integrated into all feeds, Encompass said.

Encompass’ Stream TV product is architected to deliver 100% availability and provides OTT direct-to-consumer distribution for three linear channels (North America, Rest of World and Latin America) via its Altitude Media Cloud. The channels are encoded, packaged and delivered directly to DAZN’s audience.

Encompass also handles IP distribution to seven international affiliates, using a resilient setup monitored 24/7 from its custom-built London facility. The service, which replaces traditional satellite-based delivery with a fully internet-native approach, ensures high-quality broadcast output to licensees in regions including Australia, Europe and the United States.

As an additional layer of resilience, Encompass provides satellite downlink capabilities from the U.K. and the U.S. to enable DAZN to maintain access to live content in the event of fiber or IP disruption. Encompass’s integration of traditional master control and broadcast engineering with modern cloud, IP and OTT services is backed by its operational teams and technical resources, enabling it to meet the real-time demands of live Tier-1 sports.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

More information is available on the company’s website.