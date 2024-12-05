MediaKind Expands MK.IO Platform to AWS

FRISCO, Texas—MediaKind is expanding its MK.IO Platform to Amazon Web Services (AWS), making it easy for media, sports and entertainment brands to launch high-quality streaming applications, the company said.

MK.IO Platform is now built to run on AWS’s global infrastructure, offering flexible deployment options and enabling content to deliver premium streaming experiences at scale.

MK.IO offers high-quality video experiences, monetization options and audience-engagement tools, enabling brands to deploy, scale, innovate and engage audiences globally within their preferred cloud ecosystem. The platform will be available on AWS Marketplace by the end of 2024.

“Our mission is to empower creators, developers and brands to redefine streaming for a global audience,” MediaKind CEO Allen Broome said. “Providing MK.IO Platform on AWS strengthens that mission by making MediaKind’s trusted solutions accessible to even more of the media community. Clients can now deliver groundbreaking content that drives fan loyalty, knowing their revenue streams are protected by a future-ready architecture.”

MK.IO Platform on AWS offers:

Premium quality streaming, guaranteeing flawless video for live and on-demand content, ensuring uninterrupted experiences and unmatched performance during major global events.

Advanced monetization tools that help brands maximize their fan base with dynamic ad placements, promotions, interactive banner ads and subscriptions, enabling hybrid monetization strategies.

Integrated innovation ecosystem with MediaKind partnering with leading tech innovators to provide seamless access to the latest in app development, AI workflows and monetization tools.

Enhanced live sports contributions via MediaKind’s Beam, part of the MK.IO offering, offering real-time, programmable edge nodes for audience engagement.

MK.IO is the most recent step in MediaKind’s work with AWS. Through a pay-as-you-go model, customers can begin to use innovative media technology without the need for upfront integration costs. Seamless integration with AWS tools like Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) and Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3), along with built-in digital rights management (DRM) and security features, ensures an efficient, secure and high-quality viewing experience with the best video quality available, the company said.

For more information is available on the company’s website.