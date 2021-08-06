Dalet Announces New Hires to its Leadership Team

Dalet this week announced three new appointments to its leadership team, focusing on customer service and cloud operations.

Benjamin Zores is the company’s new Head of Cloud Operations, leading a team that will be responsible for optimizing how Dalet deploys, upgrades, supports and maintains mission-critical cloud environments. An expert at managing cloud environments at scale, Benjamin will ensure Dalet solutions operate at optimal reliability, capacity, efficiency, security and cost. Prior to joining Dalet, Benjamin was Director of Cloud Operations and Infrastructure at Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, where he designed and maintained a global mesh of datacenters and associated cloud-native software stack for real-time telecommunications systems, daily sustaining millions of users.

Marc Mongomard is Dalet’s new Head of Global Customer Success. Marc heads up a team that will create programs and services that increase satisfaction and drive a positive customer experience. Marc has worked for SaaS startups to global companies transitioning from on-premise to SaaS.

Maria Bulavskaya has been tapped as Dalet’s new Product Manager, Customer Care and will work across all Dalet product lines, focusing on customer lifecycles: acquisition, engagement and retention. Maria was previously with travel company Amadeus where she spent a decade in product management with a focus on partnerships.