Curiosity Adds 3M+ New Subs with New Distribution Deals

SILVER SPRING, Md.—The factual entertainment service Curiosity has announced five new distribution partnerships that will see its content and products expand to more than three million new subscribers. The deals will also add new countries and languages to its footprint and offerings, the company said.

More specifically, Curiosity has entered a new distribution partnership with Stockholm-headquartered Viaplay whereby Curiosity films, shows and series are available to Viaplay subscribers in the Nordic and Baltic regions. Curiosity has also secured new global partnerships with El Espectador in Colombia, Telekom Slovenije in Central Eastern Europe, and Shanghai Media Group and CCTV in China.

Those deals mean that Curiosity’s content will now be offered in 11 languages, including English, Spanish, Danish, Swedish, Norwegian, Finnish, Dutch, Russian, German, Slovenian, and Mandarin.

Curiosity offers its flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service, Curiosity Stream, as well as working with partners in a variety of ways to serve regional and local audiences. This includes making a linear Curiosity Channel available to platforms or providing on-demand content offered either through the Curiosity Stream app or through a partner services.

The company now has approximately 23 million subscribers globally.

“We have long said that factual content travels and translates well, and we’re committed to providing the highest quality factual content across the globe,” said Clint Stinchcomb, president and CEO of Curiosity. “We are proud to work with key distribution partners to enhance delivery of our award-winning content to consumers from Indiana to India, where they want it and when they want it.”