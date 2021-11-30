Comscore Promotes Brian Pugh to Chief Information Officer

RESTON, Va.—Comscore has announced that Brian Pugh has been promoted to chief information officer.

Pugh joined Comscore in 2007 and has held executive level positions at the company across data science, analytics, and product technology.

In the new role he will be responsible for launching cost effective technology solutions that increase innovation and productivity; for ensuring that Comscore data is secure; and ensuring that Comscore services are accredited for ISO security standards and by industry organizations like the Media Rating Council, the company said.

Comscore noted that Pugh has been a key thought leader and visionary for Comscore's digital solutions, including for the evolution of digital media measurement by enhancing traditional panel measurement with census measurement.

During Pugh's tenure, he has also been a guiding force behind some notable product launches, including the launches of Comscore Media Metrix Multi-Platform, Comscore Validated Campaign Essentials and Comscore's Activation solutions.

In innovating new products and features, Pugh has contributed to four patents related to digital measurement.

Pugh was also instrumental in successfully concluding the Media Rating Council audits of Media Metrix and Validated Campaign Essentials, both products of which received accreditation under his leadership, Comscore said.

Pugh is currently involved in the Comscore TV MRC audit that began in October 2021 and Pugh led the successful effort to secure ISO 27001 certification for Comscore in 2021.

"Brian's product vision has been at the heart of our product roadmap and success for nearly 15 years, and I am excited to have him take on an even more significant role in shaping the future of our company," said David Algranati, chief product officer, Comscore.