Clear-Com Ships v13.1 Software For Eclipse HX Digital Matrix

ALAMEDA, Calif.—Clear-Com has released the EHX version 13.1, the latest version of configuration software for the Eclipse HX Digital Matrix.

EHX v13.1 offers role management advancements for a streamlined configuration process and improved user experience, making it easier for users to stay connected, the company said.

This update also offers important compatibility with the NMOS4 and NMOS5 standards, ensuring interoperability and discovery across networks, as well as support for Clear-Com’s 2X10 Touch desktop panel, it said.

“Clear-Com understands that users are constantly looking for improvements to usability and interoperability of their intercom system,” said Simon Browne, vice president of product management at Clear-Com.

“With EHX 13.1 we’re offering a truly game-changing feature with role-based workflows along with support for current NMOS standards and the 2X10 Touch desktop panel. We’re thrilled to continue to support our Eclipse-based systems with these ongoing innovations.”

In EHX 13.1 Clear-Com offers role-based logins, streamlining configuration and allowing users to move quickly from device to device. System administrators can set a single key to contact a user regardless of the device where they are logged on. This saves the effort of having to configure several keys when a user moves between several devices during a production, the company said.

The user experience is greatly improved with a simplified login to whichever endpoint device is closest at hand with keys that autofill their specific configuration allowing a “follow-me” operation, it said.

Clear-Com continues development around the ST2110-30 standard as NMOS (Networked Media Open Specification) IS-04 and IS-05 are being added to EHX 13.1. IS-04 relates to the discovery and registration of devices on a network, and IS-05 handles the device connection and management, the company said.

The addition of these specifications will make it simpler and much faster when setting up an audio network of IP capable devices, it said.

EHX 13.1 also supports the new 2X10 Touch desktop panel, a 20-key, IP-based panel that provides a compact, intuitive desktop option for users of Eclipse HX.