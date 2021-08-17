Christy’s Licenses 500 Seats of Avid Editing Software

BURLINGTON, Mass.—Avid has announced that post-production rental provider Christy’s Editorial has selected a multiyear subscription licensing agreement for 500 seats of Media Composer | Enterprise video editing software.

Family owned and operated for more than 50 years, Christy’s has built a legendary reputation for individualized service and technological innovation in support of Hollywood’s film and television creative community, Avid said. Production companies, studios and post houses depend on Christy’s to configure, maintain and service end-to-end post-production workflows and resources, from video editing bays and near-line storage to long-term content archiving.

On an average day, Christy’s supports hundreds of editors simultaneously working on site in its 60,000 square foot facility and on clients’ production locations, relying on Media Composer and petabytes of Avid Nexis secure shared storage in their workflows.

Media Composer software licensing by subscription enables Christy’s to more efficiently predict and provision resources for its demanding user base, while also catering to the sharp rise in remote collaboration among editing teams that are geographically spread apart.

“Creators turn to Christy’s so they can keep their focus on turning out their absolute best stories without distractions,” explained Christy’s vice president J.J. Nigro commented. “As much as we’ve grown and evolved, our model works because we’ve built a superior offering around uncompromising service that establishes trust and never breaks it. Our core of Avid technology backs us up every step of the way and now subscription is making it easier for us to be there for clients whenever and however they need to work.”