CBS Sports Expands Streaming Coverage of National Women’s Soccer League
It is adding coverage of 22 regular season matches across Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo streaming service
CBS Sports has expanded its partnership with the National Women’s Soccer League by adding multiplatform coverage of 22 additional regular season matches. The 22 matches will stream live across Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network, a 24/7 soccer streaming network.
The expanded slate kicks off tonight with the Houston Dash facing NJ/NY Gotham FC at 8 PM, ET and the Seattle Reign hosting the Kansas City Current at 10 PM, ET, with both matches streaming live on CBS Sports Golazo Network.
The additional matches enhance CBS Sports’ multiplatform lineup of NWSL programming under the network’s new deal with the NWSL, which was announced in November. The partnership includes up to 12 matches per season on CBS, including multiple postseason matches and the Championship match, and up to 10 matches on CBS Sports Network each year.
In addition to CBS Sports’ coverage of live matches, CBS Sports Golazo Network will continue to provide extensive NWSL coverage on its dedicated women’s soccer show “Attacking Third”, alongside its other studio programming.
CBS Sports will provide additional NWSL coverage on CBSSports.com, the Golazo Starting XI newsletter and across its @AttackingThird social accounts.
CBS Sports Golazo Network, the first-of-its-kind 24-hour soccer channel, is available free on connected TVs and mobile devices through the CBS Sports App, Pluto TV, The Roku Channel, LocalNow and CBSSports.com, as well as Paramount+.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.