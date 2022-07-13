Calrec Brings New Solutions to IBC2022

HEBDEN BRIDGE, U.K.—Calrec has announced that it will be showcasing a host of new audio technologies at IBC2022 that are designed to help broadcasters to stay ahead of the pack as they switch to IP infrastructures, work to achieve efficiency with remote broadcasting and to save money with virtualized production.

Those solutions include Calrec’s radio-focused and flexible Type R, which can adapt to a variety of requirements including virtualized workflows, and an expanded range of consoles from the cost-effective Brio consoles, to the IP-enabled ImPulse core.

At IBC 2022, Calrec will run multiple independent consoles from a fully redundant pair of ImPulse IP cores, including physical control surfaces and headless consoles running Calrec Assist on a PC. ImPulse is the most powerful DSP engine on the planet and has native SMPTE 2110 connectivity. It’s compatible with the Calrec Assist web interface as well as Calrec’s Apollo and Artemis consoles to provide a simple upgrade path for existing Calrec customers moving to an IP domain. It provides 3D immersive path widths and panning for next-generation audio with height and 3D pan controls, flexible panning and downmixing built-in.

ImPulse allows up to four independent mixing environments to run from a single core, wherever in the world it’s located, and each independent mixer can access up to 1458 paths.

In addition it will be showing Calrec Assist, a browser-based interface for virtual console environments that allows operators to mix directly from a computer or laptop. It’s compatible with a range of Calrec products to help broadcasters streamline workflows, improve cost efficiency, and expand the variety of coverage.

Calrec’s flexible Type R will sit on the same IP network, as will the rugged Brio console, connected via an IP Gateway. Calrec’s Gateway boxes enable Calrec users on a Hydra2 network to merge onto an IP network to continue to get value from their original investment while tapping into the benefits of IP workflows. Gateway technology also lessens the learning curve for operators and allows broadcasters to transition at their own pace.

For the first time at IBC, Calrec will be showing Type R Talent Panel and GPIO Box

Calrec’s Type R is a mixing console designed to allow customers to take advantage of distributed production and flexible workflows. Its integrated native IP core provides virtual working practices and integration with station automation systems like Ross Overdrive, Sony ELC and Grass Valley Ignite.

Type R can provide fully automated programming with real-time adjustment of external factors via a standard web browser, and its small and highly portable hardware elements can be quickly added if required.

Powered by standard POE switches, Type R has just three panel options; banks of 6 x faders can be added, as well as user definable soft panels like Calrec’s Large Soft Panel (LSP) and Small Soft Panel (SSP).

Also at IBC 2022 Calrec will add a compact Talent Panel to its product mix.

This slimline unit allows guests to switch between multiple sources via its integrated hi-res TFT and adjust headphone volume with a dedicated rotary control. Four switches allow for the panel to be customized to the user with common functions like talkback and cough switches; this ensures only essential controls are close to hand.

Easily mounted into furniture and with connections over standard cat5, the Talent Panel acts as an AoIP endpoint and can be quickly configured, and multiple devices can be added quickly wherever they are required.

Another highlight is Calrec’s new GPIO unit for Type R. It is a 1U box which delivers an additional 32 x GPOs and 32 GPIs for interfacing with external systems such as playout, phone systems, codecs etc. Functionality can be added onto physical buttons on Type R fader panels, soft panels or web UIs, and configured via Calrec’s user-friendly Connect application.

For remote production, Calrec’s 2U RP1 remote production unit takes a popular Calrec console anywhere in the world without ever leaving the studio. A remotely controlled processing engine like RP1 means dedicated control rooms can be used to mix feeds from multiple remote venues. Remote production models produce more live coverage with minimal resources.

Many large international sporting events have been mixed with RP1 in the last 12 months – As a leading audio console manufacturer and network specialist, Calrec has vast experience in REMI/at-home production models and is leading the way across the industry.

Brio is a plug-and-play broadcast console which slots into any broadcast workflow, is easy to operate and has comprehensive built-in I/O. It is loaded with dynamics and delay on every path, has a huge internal router, multiple monitor outputs and is expandable for future growth.

Calrec’s Brio 36 Duet comes with internal Hydra2 connectivity, comprehensive built-in IO and 96 input channels as standard, while the Brio 36 Medley package includes adds a Dante 64 card or MADI I/O module, and an external Br.IO box with 24 mic/line inputs, 16 analogue outputs and 8 AES I/O.

Calrec will be exhibiting at IBC2022 at Stand: 8.B57.