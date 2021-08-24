Broadcasters Foundation of America Announces 2021 Leadership Awards Recipients

NEW YORK—The Broadcasters Foundation of America, the charity devoted exclusively to helping broadcasters in acute need, has announced the recipients of the 2021 Leadership Awards. The Leadership Awards are given annually in recognition of career contributions to the broadcast industry and the community at-large. The Awards will be presented at the Broadcasters Foundation Annual Breakfast, 7:00 am, Tuesday, Oct. 12 in the Brahms Room of the Encore Hotel in Las Vegas, during the NAB Show.

This year’s honorees are:

The Broadcasters Foundation will also present the Lowry Mays Excellence in Broadcasting Award during the Breakfast. That honoree will be announced shortly.

Thanks to the generosity of our sponsors, the Breakfast is complimentary to all in broadcasting, although pre-registration is required. This year’s sponsors are: AccuRadio, National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), National Association of Media Brokers (NAMB), Nielsen, Premiere Networks, Radio Advertising Bureau (RAB), Television Bureau of Advertising (TVB), USTrust, and vCreative.

To register for the Broadcasters Foundation Breakfast, broadcasters can visit www.broadcastersfoundation.org/leadershipbreakfast. To register via phone or email, and to obtain information on reserving a page in the Program Guide, please contact the Broadcasters Foundation at 212-373-8250 or info@thebfoa.org.

The Broadcasters Foundation has distributed millions of dollars in aid to broadcasters who have lost their livelihood through a catastrophic event, debilitating disease or unforeseen tragedy. Personal donations can be made to the Foundation’s Guardian Fund, corporate contributions are accepted through the Angel Initiative, and bequests can be made through the Foundation’s Legacy Society.

For more information, visit www.broadcastersfoundation.org, call 212-373-8250, or email info@thebfoa.org.