Broadcast Management Group to Open New Broadcast Studios in D.C.

WASHINGTON—Broadcast Management Group (BMG) has announced plans to open two new full-scale broadcast studios in the nation’s capital, filling a long-standing void in Washington, D.C.’s production infrastructure, the company said.

Located in Upper Northwest D.C.—just minutes from Capitol Hill, the White House, and all three major airports—these purpose-built studios are engineered for daily, high-caliber, multi-camera productions across news, sports, entertainment, and corporate verticals, BMG reported.

“This studio phase of the development of our Network Operations Center completes the full circle to support broadcast channels,” said Todd Mason, CEO of Broadcast Management Group. “Washington, DC is the perfect home for our broadcast network operations center and these studios, with the wealth of talented production professionals, the access to great news, sports, and entertainment on-air talent, and a big base for major domestic and international news networks and international corporations.”

BMG said that studio bookings are open now for 2026 and beyond.

BMG noted that for years, D.C. has lacked professional-grade studio space following the closure of legacy facilities, such as Atlantic Video and The Newseum. BMG’s new expansion will addresses that gap by adding two large broadcast studios alongside an insert studio already online at the company’s Cloud Broadcast Network Operations Center. BMG is also building an insert studio at its new Las Vegas location.

BMG reported that the facility will include a Insert Studio: 17’ x 20’; Studio A (Coming Soon): 85’ x 40’; Studio B (Coming Soon): 60’ x 40’.

The company said that the studios would support a wide range of programming formats, including: daily talk shows and political commentary; pre- and post-game programming for sports leagues; live executive communications for corporate brands; daily news broadcasts; branded and experiential content for agencies.

All studios are directly connected to BMG’s proprietary Cloud Broadcast Network Operations Center, offering seamless access to:

Multiple control rooms

Master control/playout

Media Asset Management

Zero Density Virtual Set technology

Evertz routing

Ross XPression and Zero Density graphics

Grass Valley switchers

Global transmission capabilities

Editing and Graphic Design

“We designed these studios not just for flexibility, but for full integration with the rest of BMG’s infrastructure,” Mason continued. “That means you can send and receive live broadcasts anywhere, instantly.”

Additional facility highlights include:

Capacity for a 150-person live audience

Attached control rooms, green rooms, and dressing rooms

Private entrances, on-site parking, and in-house security

Graphics and editing suites

Full camera, grip, lighting, and audio packages

Satellite, fiber, and VoIP connectivity

Newsrooms and production offices

Clients can choose between production-only support (infrastructure and crew) or full creative production, which includes show development, directing, graphics, and post.

Broadcast Management Group is a full-service global broadcast media company that provides a wide range of managed services to networks, film studios, agencies, and corporations. In 2024, BMG produced 1,900 shows and 2,500 hours of live programming, including professional and NCAA sports, concerts, news, entertainment, and corporate events.