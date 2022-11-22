Blu Digital Group Acquires Localization Company Haymillian

LOS ANGELES—Blu Digital Group, Inc. has acquired Haymillian, a dubbing, subtitling and access services company supporting over 40 languages within subtitling and dubbing.

The deal is Blu Digital’s second acquisition of a localization company this year. In May 2022, Blu Digital expanded its English dubbing capabilities with the acquisition of Central Post LA (now Blu Digital Group’s Hollywood studios), an award-winning audio recording facility in Hollywood.

The acquisition of Haymillian will help Blu to further enhance its localization and access services capabilities, and to expand its presence in Latin America, Europe and the Middle East.

The deal will also help Blue cater to the growing localization needs of the entertainment industry as well as contributing to the industry’s efforts to enhance content accessibility for people with hearing loss or visual impairment through the provision of high-quality access services (closed captions, subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing, and audio description), the company said.

“When we launched our localization division to complement our content distribution and software divisions, we saw a gap in the market for full service media management facilities which integrated localization into the content distribution workflow,” said Paulette Pantoja, CEO of Blu Digital Group. “By acquiring Haymillian, we substantially grow our localization footprint, adding services and territories in key areas. We can now integrate our proprietary project management tools into the end-to-end workflow, taking clients from post production all the way through packaging and final delivery to platforms. We are excited to welcome the team from Haymillian into the Blu Digital Group family, joining us on the next chapter of our growth story.”

As part of the deal Blu will take over Haymillian's operations in the U.K., Greece and Mexico. The newly expanded dubbing studio in Mexico is centrally located and enables access to an extended pool of talented voice actors and localization professionals.

“We are excited to join Blu Digital Group and combine their experience in digital media management with Haymillian’s know-how to better respond to the evolving needs of the entertainment industry,” said Aida Martirosyan, managing director, Haymillian. “We are going to build on the expertise of our talent pool and internal teams to keep becoming better at what we do: helping the entertainment industry reach a wider audience with its content.”