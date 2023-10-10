BBC Studios Launches Five New FAST Channels on Amazon Freevee
The new channels featuring over 1,000 hours of content are exclusive to Freevee
NEW YORK—BBC Studios has announced a deal with Amazon Freevee to exclusively launch five new FAST channels to audiences across the U.S.
At launch on October 17th, the new FAST channels will showcase over 1,000 hours of content, including “The Catherine Tate Show”, “Misfits”, and “Without Limits” will be available to stream on Amazon Freevee in the U.S.
“With an extensive catalog spanning countless genres, we’re uniquely positioned to curate new entertainment experiences that leverage the best of our fan-favored British content, for every type of audience,” said Beth Anderson, general manager, senior vice president of FAST & VOD Sales, North America and Latin America at BBC Studios. “As more and more viewers discover the joys of discovering classic TV shows on FAST platforms, we’re delighted to debut our new suite of customized channels on Amazon Freevee in the US. FAST is becoming a larger part of the TV-viewing landscape, and we’re committed to meeting the demand and growing our FAST footprint here in the US.”
This significant content deal marks BBC Studios' latest launch with a major FAST service platform since first entering the FAST space in 2019.
With the new launches, BBC Studios will be offering seventeen editorially-curated FAST channels in the U.S.
The companies described the five new channels as follows:
- BBC Comedy. Laugh your way through 300+ hours of comedy content featuring Catherine Tate, Stephen Fry, and Hugh Laurie. From talk shows to sketch to stand-up, this channel offers the best in British comedy.
- BBC Gameshows. Test your trivia mettle with BBC Game Shows, featuring the best British quiz and competition programming. With big money and bragging rights on the line, play along with contestants in games of strategy, chance, and cunning, with celebrity special guests.
- BBC Sci-Fi. Travel to a new dimension with 200+ hours of mind-bending science fiction. Embark on a cosmic journey across genres, including hilarious space comedies, sci-fi panel shows, supernatural teen dramas, and cutting-edge scientific documentaries.
- BBC Travel. Journey to diverse destinations across the globe with BBC Travel. With a host of celebrity presenters like Stephen Fry and Ewan McGregor, programs range from the funny to the fantastic, showcasing the captivating people and places of our world.
- Silent Witness/New Tricks. Crack the case with these beloved long-running crime dramas. Follow teams of pathologists and retired detectives as they work to unravel mysterious murders.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.