BBC Studios Launches Five New FAST Channels on Amazon Freevee

NEW YORK—BBC Studios has announced a deal with Amazon Freevee to exclusively launch five new FAST channels to audiences across the U.S.

At launch on October 17th, the new FAST channels will showcase over 1,000 hours of content, including “The Catherine Tate Show”, “Misfits”, and “Without Limits” will be available to stream on Amazon Freevee in the U.S.

“With an extensive catalog spanning countless genres, we’re uniquely positioned to curate new entertainment experiences that leverage the best of our fan-favored British content, for every type of audience,” said Beth Anderson, general manager, senior vice president of FAST & VOD Sales, North America and Latin America at BBC Studios. “As more and more viewers discover the joys of discovering classic TV shows on FAST platforms, we’re delighted to debut our new suite of customized channels on Amazon Freevee in the US. FAST is becoming a larger part of the TV-viewing landscape, and we’re committed to meeting the demand and growing our FAST footprint here in the US.”

This significant content deal marks BBC Studios' latest launch with a major FAST service platform since first entering the FAST space in 2019.

With the new launches, BBC Studios will be offering seventeen editorially-curated FAST channels in the U.S.

The companies described the five new channels as follows: