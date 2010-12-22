Avid’s new AirSpeed server targeted at low-cost HD production

Avid now offers a new version (1.6) of its AirSpeed Multi Stream server for the ingest and playout of files within tapeless SD/HD workflows. The product makes file-based production affordable for broadcasters of all sizes.

AirSpeed Multi Stream enables broadcasters to record feeds, store files temporarily, and play back news and other content to air.

Users can now implement faster and more flexible ingest and playback using AirSpeed Multi Stream with or without the Avid Interplay Production asset management system. The new AirSpeed Multi Stream is also a key component in Avid’s NewsVision package, an integrated, scalable broadcast news solution for fast, easy and low-cost HD production.

New features in version 1.6 include the ability to transfer files directly to Avid editing systems connected to either ISIS shared storage or local storage. An editor can now pull files from the AirSpeed Multi Stream server and store them in a project or bin in the shared or local storage device. Users can also incorporate Interplay Production to address larger scale or automated workflow requirements.

The server also includes remote console access control and up/down/crossconversion on playout, which eliminates the need to transcode clips to a target SD or HD format, or to crossconvert between 720p and 1080i AVC-Intra before sending to playout. In addition, an intuitive user interface provides access to the specific functions users need, including channel, play, record, delete clip and modify clip.

AirSpeed Multi Stream 1.6 is available now in four models, including SD, DNxHD, MPEG-2 HD and AVC-Intra.