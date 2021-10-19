Avid Expands IP Content Sources for Live TV Workflows

BURLINGTON, Mass.—Avid has announced that Sony and TVU Networks IP-connected devices are now interoperable with MediaCentral | Stream, an upgrade that dramatically expands the pool of journalists, producers and other production resources who can contribute live streams from anywhere for news and remote live production workflows.

“News and other live TV production teams can escalate volume and speed with reliable, secure IP content ingest from any device, anywhere, at any time through MediaCentral l Stream,” said Raul Alba, Director of Solutions Marketing, Media and Cloud at Avid. “Avid’s customers continue to rely on Sony and TVU in the field and it’s crucial to boost productions with our seamless interoperability. We’re taking an open approach based on common protocols with a strategy to add more in the future, so customers can bring more content contributors into their live productions.”

MediaCentral | Stream is a software-only solution that immediately opens the MediaCentral platform to contributions over IP from sources anywhere using any device.

With MediaCentral | Stream, production teams can easily ingest multiple incoming IP streams in on-premises and cloud-based scenarios without changes or interruptions to their existing workflows, Avid said.

Users can preview incoming IP streams, record them in production-ready formats, or edit an incoming stream simultaneous with its recording to create stories for digital distribution and linear broadcast.

With end-to-end encryption and authentication processes, teams achieve simple, secure and reliable contribution from any camera, encoder and mobile device running Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) or Real-Time Messaging Protocol (RTMP), including products from Sony and TVU Networks in addition to those from Haivision, Teradek, LiveU, and other third-parties.

“We're proud to play a key role in helping the industry’s most creative production teams simplify the many complex processes involved in remote IP contributions,” said Martin Lindsay, product manager at Sony. "With Sony's network connected camcorders, RTMP streams can deliver content quickly and securely into the Avid MediaCentral | Stream environment.”

“With Covid-19 still pervasive, we’ll surely be seeing more crews having to lend their talents remotely,” said Paul Shen, CEO at TVU Networks. “We believe that a data-driven media supply chain is what broadcasters need to be able to serve their audiences on all platforms. This integration allows TVU and Avid to not only reliably deliver raw material in real-time, but to deliver it with the metadata needed to really reinvent workflows for our clients.”