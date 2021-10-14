Audiotonix Acquires Sound Devices

CHESSINGTON, U.K.—Audiotonix today announced the acquisition of U.S.-based Sound Devices. Financial details of the transaction were not immediately available.

The purchase expands Audiotonix’ group of audio brands, which includes Allen & Heath, Calrec, DiGiCo, DiGiGrid, Group One Limited, KLANG:technologies and Solid State Logic.

“The addition of Sound Devices and their fantastic team to our portfolio of premium audio brands is a proud moment for all involved,” said Audiotonix CEO James Gordon.

“Their expertise and technical pedigree in film production, broadcasting and professional recording is a great fit," Gordon continued. "As with previous acquisitions, we always look to increase the knowledge share group-wide, and with FPGA-based solutions and RF wireless technology at their core, we have an enviable opportunity."

Sound Devices co-founder Jon Tatooles is leaving the company after more than two decades. Matt Anderson, co-founder, chief engineer and CEO of the company since 2013 will continue to serve in both roles.

“It has been incredible to build Sound Devices over the last 23 years into the organization it is today. I am very excited about the next chapter for the company, and I leave it in great hands,” said Tatooles.

Sound Devices is a good fit for Audiotonix in regards to values and culture, said Anderson.

“In a way, it will be business as usual at Sound Devices, as we will carry on doing the same thing we've been doing for the past 23 years: focusing intensely on making the best sound products we can," Anderson added. "However, the Audiotonix group brings us more strength in terms of access to capital, depth in manufacturing, knowledge in engineering, sourcing of parts and expanding our sales and marketing expertise."