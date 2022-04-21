Audio Brands Unite to Launch SoundStack

PITTSBURGH—The audio companies Media Creek, EmpireStreaming, Live365, Abovecast and Audio Catapult have announced that they’ve launched SoundStack, an innovative audio-as-a-service (AaaS) company.

The new company aims to deliver and simplify audio creation, monetization and distribution at scale to better serve creators, publishers and advertisers by offering audio solutions as a service.

In addition, SoundStack has announced its flagship product, SoundStack Engine, a solution that seamlessly integrates and automates streaming, podcasting, and monetization for audio in one platform.

“We’re obsessed with making digital audio intuitive for our customers and have decades of experience to connect the dots that others may not see,” said SoundStack’s CEO and founder, Jon Stephenson. “As a perfectly independent platform-agnostic technology company, we have the responsibility to innovate and accelerate audio for all of our partners, regardless of size, and to support the audio industry as a whole. SoundStack was built in response to fragmented proprietary solutions created over the last few years by major audio companies. It's time to give audio publishers and platforms a service that can work across boundaries, letting publishers truly optimize their technical and operational setup and maximize their ad revenue,”

SoundStack Engine is the audio industry’s first platform that fully automates and supports streaming, podcasting, and monetization with an intuitive UI or developer-friendly RESTful API that enables platforms and publishers with the ability to create live streams, podcast delivery, and more within minutes across a global network built to scale, the company reported.

In addition, SoundStack Engine adds the benefit of enabling reporting, analytics, measurement and a speed to market that leads to measurable ROI. This added focus on monetization gives publishers the necessary tools and information to propel their business model and profit. In 2021 alone, SoundStack paid publishers 50% more compared to 2020.

As part of the creation of SoundStack, Rockie Thomas, a publisher-side digital audio expert with experience from AdsWizz serves as CRO, and Mike Reznick, a programmatic and podcasting pioneer who worked at Triton Digital, leads as COO.

SoundStack was created through the combination of Media Creek, EmpireStreaming, Abovecast, AudioCatapult and Live365, which will continue to operate as a separate brand.

SoundStack will exhibit next week at the 2022 NAB Show between April 23 and 27 in Las Vegas at booth #8527 in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.