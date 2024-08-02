Ateliere Launches Its New `Connect AI’ Offering

CENTURY CITY, Calif.—The software company Ateliere Creative Technologies has announced the general availability of Ateliere Connect AI, along with its first Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) module to transform content workflow management.

The company reported that Connect AI revolutionizes media supply chains by integrating cutting-edge Generative, Multimodal AI and machine learning technologies into the cloud-native media supply chain platform, Ateliere Connect .

The products will be shown at IBC 2024 at Ateliere’s stand, 5.C24.

“Connect AI underscores our commitment to innovation, offering comprehensive solutions that go beyond conventional predictive AI applications,” said Dan Goman, CEO, Ateliere. “This introduces a new level of sophistication, intelligence, and automation to our award-winning platform, greatly enhancing its ability to manage common workflow stages such as ingesting, managing, distributing, and monetizing content.”

More specifically, the company said that Connect AI automates the packaging, localization, and distribution of content, while delivering real-time, AI-driven insights that optimize efficiency across the supply chain. The module is driven by sophisticated, continuously learning GenAI engines that leverage machine learning models. After critical vetting, Ateliere not only adopts best-of-breed AI technologies, but also seamlessly integrates custom solutions into their platform.

An optional enhancement to Ateliere Connect, award-winning Connect AI seamlessly integrates with existing workflows. Businesses can stay ahead of market trends with enhanced decision-making. The platform swiftly identifies content ready for distribution, ensuring it reaches global platforms efficiently with all necessary checks in place. This significantly increases monetization and revenue opportunities, the company said.

Through powerful APIs, Connect AI integrates with best-of-breed technologies under a single media supply platform. The solution features AI-driven automation and optimization for inventory organization, content discovery, metadata enrichment, content delivery, and monetization.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Companies can significantly improve operations efficiencies through intuitive “smart agent” interactions and continuous learning algorithms. The added functionality transforms Ateliere's flagship solution, Ateliere Connect, into a pioneering AI-first media supply chain platform.

As part of a customer-centric approach, Ateliere established an AI Advisory Council of leading entities from the global media, telecommunications and entertainment sectors. Council members provide input on new market opportunities and how to use GenAI to bring order to chaos.